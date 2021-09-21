Ranger Recalls ‘Imploring’ With Petito to Reconsider Laundrie’s Relationship

When she spoke with Gabrielle “Gabby” Petito on the couple’s road trip around the United States, a park ranger recalls “imploring” her to reconsider her relationship with her fiancé Brian Laundrie. Gabrielle “Gabby” Petito’s body was discovered on Sunday after she was declared missing on September 11.

On August 12, Melissa Hulls, the visitor and resource protection supervisor at Arches National Park in eastern Utah, responded to a radio call of a probable domestic violence between Petito, 22, and Laundrie, 23. Hulls arrived to find the pair pulled aside inside the park by a Moab police officer and spoke with Petito, who was sobbing in the back of a police cruiser.

In an interview with Deseret News, Hulls claimed, “I was probably more frank with her than I should’ve been.” Petito was cautioned that her and Laundrie’s relationship had all the signs of being “toxic.”

“I was pleading with her to reconsider the relationship, asking if she was happy in it, and basically telling her that this was an opportunity for her to discover another road, to make a shift in her life,” she explained.

“She was quite anxious about being away from him, and I honestly believed that if anything was going to change, it would be once they returned to Florida.”

Petito eventually decided to stay with Laundrie.

“No one was having a nice day today. When we left them, we thought we were making the correct decision,” Hulls explained.

Petito went missing on September 11, nearly two months after going on a cross-country road trip and ten days after Laundrie came home without her.

On September 19, investigators stated they uncovered a body on the fringes of Wyoming’s Grand Teto National Park that was “compatible” with Petito’s description. The body of Gabrielle “Gabby” Petito was discovered on Sunday by law enforcement agents, according to the FBI, but the cause of death has yet to be determined, with an autopsy scheduled for Tuesday.

Laundrie, who has been officially identified as a person of interest in the case, has not been seen since September 14, when he was in Florida with family members. Hundreds of cops are involved. This is a condensed version of the information.