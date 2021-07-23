Rand Paul’s ‘inflammatory’ and’slanderous’ remarks elicit a retaliation from Anthony Fauci.

After a tense argument about the origins of COVID at a Senate hearing on Tuesday, Dr. Anthony Fauci termed Senator Rand Paul’s recent comments “inflammatory” and “slanderous.”

On Thursday, Fauci, the head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), spoke with MSNBC’s Ari Melber about his disagreement with Paul and Paul’s assertion that Fauci lied to Congress.

Fauci allegedly lied under oath about NIH support for gain-of-function research at the Wuhan Institute of Virology in Wuhan, China, according to Paul. Fauci vehemently denied ever lying to Congress.

“You know, Ari, I don’t take tremendous delight in battling with the senator,” Fauci said on Thursday. The Senate of the United States is an institution in which I have a tremendous deal of respect.”

“However, he was completely out of bounds. He completely skewed reality. And he stated some aggressive and slanderous things about lying on oath, which is pure nonsense,” he said.

“I mean, some of what he says is so warped and out of touch with reality that I had to confront him about it. I didn’t want to, but I couldn’t help myself because he was utterly out of line. “It’s completely inappropriate,” Fauci stated.

Paul and Fauci have argued several times in COVID hearings, and they had a tense exchange on Tuesday when Paul indicated that Fauci had lied to Congress. While Paul claims that the research was funded by the National Institutes of Health, Fauci has refuted this.

Paul asked Fauci if he wished to recant a previous comment about gain-of-function research funding, citing a report by Dr. Shi Zhengli. Shi stated she obtained funds from the NIH for that project, and that her work entailed merging genetic information from several coronaviruses that only infect animals in order to assess transmissibility in humans, according to the senator.

“I have never lied before the Congress, Senator Paul, and I will not recant that statement,” Fauci stated. “This paper that you’re referring to was determined not to be gain-of-function by qualified people all the way up and down the chain.”

Paul has stated that he will pursue a criminal investigation into Fauci. On Tuesday, he told Sean Hannity of Fox News: This is a condensed version of the information.