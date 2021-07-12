Rand Paul Slams the National Security Agency over Alleged Tucker Carlson Surveillance, Saying They “Must Do More”

In a new letter, Sen. Rand Paul chastised the National Security Agency (NSA) for reportedly spying on Fox News anchor Tucker Carlson, pushing top intelligence officials to “do more” than simply refute the social media surveillance charges.

“As you are no doubt aware, Mr. Carlson recently claimed on his television show that the NSA not only read his private emails relating to his attempt to interview Russian President Vladimir Putin, but that the NSA also unmasked his identity and leaked his private emails, which identified him by name, to others in the press,” Paul wrote to NSA Director Gen. Paul Nakasone.

In a statement released to Twitter on June 29, the NSA denied Carlson was a target, claiming his claims were “untrue” and that he “has never been an intelligence target of the Agency” and that “the NSA has never had any plans to try to remove his program off the air.”

Paul, on the other hand, took issue with the remark, claiming that the NSA’s history of spying on private persons made him doubt the agency’s denial.

“I am open-minded enough to believe, if given convincing evidence, that the NSA is telling the truth,” the senator writes. “However, when a long string of NSA abuses evinces a consistent design to evade the law and violate the people’s constitutionally protected liberties, the NSA must do more than tweet a carefully worded denial to be trusted,” the senator writes.

He demanded answers from Nakasone on whether the agency ever obtained Carlson’s electronic communications related to his attempt to interview Putin, whether those efforts followed federal laws protecting identity, the justifications for unmasking his identity, and whether whoever leaked Carlson’s emails to other members of the press would face justice.

Carlson has claimed for two weeks that the Biden administration has been eavesdropping on him and leaking the anchor’s emails to other journalists and news organizations, citing a “whistleblower within the United States government who contacted out to warn us.” He hasn’t provided any other evidence of the claimed data leak.

Paul’s backing for Carlson’s charges comes despite the fact that the anchor’s own network has kept mum on the topic, refusing to either defend or denounce Carlson. This is a condensed version of the information.