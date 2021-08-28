Rand Paul claims that his “hatred for Trump” is impeding research into the use of ivermectin as a COVID treatment.

Senator Rand Paul of Kentucky said that “hatred for Trump” is impeding research into Ivermectin as a COVID-19 treatment.

Ivermectin, a medication usually used to deworm livestock such as horses and cows, has been pushed as a possible cure for COVID-19 by some conservatives and followers of former President Donald Trump. The medicine has not been proved to be successful in treating the novel coronavirus in scientific studies, and the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has advised Americans not to use it for COVID-19 infections.

On Friday, though, Paul told residents in Kentucky that opposition to Ivermectin was due to backlash against the previous president.

The GOP senator told a crowd of roughly 60 people, “The hatred for Trump has warped these folks to the point where they’re unwilling to objectively research it,” according to the Cincinnati Enquirer. “So someone in the middle of it, like me, I can’t tell you because they won’t study ivermectin.” They won’t examine hydroxychloroquine unless it’s tainted by their animosity toward Donald Trump.”

Despite a lack of scientific proof, Trump and other conservatives enthusiastically touted hydroxychloroquine, an anti-malarial medicine, as a possible treatment for COVID-19. The World Health Organization (WHO) concluded in April that the medicine had “little or no effect on avoiding sickness, hospitalization, or death from COVID-19” based on six clinical trials.

Trump has never advocated for Ivermectin as a COVID-19 treatment, but some of his fans and associates have. Americans seeking access to the drug have gone to the pro-Trump telemedicine website SpeakWithAnMD.com, according to NBC News. Due to the huge demand, users are apparently facing substantial delays, with the notice “Due to excessive demand, we are experiencing longer than usual wait times.”

After the event, Paul, an ophthalmologist, told the Enquirer that he couldn’t speak for Ivermectin’s efficacy. “I don’t know if it works,” the senator remarked, “but I keep an open mind.”

Ivermectin was first used to treat animals in the 1970s as a veterinary medication. It was, nevertheless, demonstrated to be a viable treatment for parasitic illnesses in humans. While the medicine has been dubbed a “miracle drug,” it has yet to be proven. This is a condensed version of the information.