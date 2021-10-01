Rand Paul and Ted Cruz are among the lawmakers who have used leadership PACs to fund their opulent lifestyles, according to a new report.

According to a study issued Wednesday, some members of Congress are allegedly using their leadership PACs as “slush funds” to pay for luxuries like pricey hotels and good food.

The analysis looked at how politicians used leadership PACs, which are distinct from campaign accounts and aren’t subject to the same limitations on how donors’ money can be spent, according to the nonpartisan watchdog groups Issue One and Campaign Legal Center.

The investigation found that between January 2019 and December 2020, the leadership PACs of 120 members of Congress spent less than half of their money on politics. One out of every five members of Congress falls within this category.

Former North Carolina Representative George Holding, a Republican, former Wisconsin Representative Gwen Moore, a Democrat, and Republican Senators Rand Paul of Kentucky and Ted Cruz of Texas are among those singled out for their “opulent lifestyles” supported by the PACs.

Although leadership PACs are intended for members of a political party and politicians seeking reelection, the findings imply that many members of Congress are using the funds for non-political purposes.

According to the research, numerous leadership PACs’ donations were used to cover hefty restaurant and resort tabs. Those PACs spent more than $2 million on hotels and resorts, $220,000 on athletic events and concerts, $190,000 on ski resorts, and $150,000 on steakhouse meals.

In a statement, Issue One CEO Nick Penniman said, “Leadership PACs reflect the worst of pay-to-play political giving.” “Congress and the Federal Election Commission must curb on the abuse of leadership PACs and prevent them from being used as slush cash for politicians to live extravagant lifestyles.”

During the two-year period studied by Issue One and the Campaign Legal Center, Holding’s leadership PAC spent $202,000. Only 2% of total money was spent on political issues, such as candidate and political group campaigns. Instead, the majority of the funds were spent on airfare, hotels, car services, and premium members-only clubs in the United States and abroad.

Moore's leadership PAC spent $320,000 during the same time period, with 12 percent of that going to political operations. According to the, around $9,000 was spent on event tickets through Live Nation, StubHub, and Ticketmaster.