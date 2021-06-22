Raiders Defensive End During Pride Month, Carl Nassib comes out as gay, marking a major victory for the LGBTQ community.

Carl Nassib, a defensive end with the Las Vegas Raiders, revealed his sexuality in a video posted to social media on Monday, making him the first active NFL player to do so.

“How are things going, folks?” I’m in West Chester, Pennsylvania, at my home. “I simply wanted to take a moment to declare that I’m gay,” Nassib, who is 28 years old, added. “I’ve been meaning to do this for a long time, and now I finally feel secure enough to do it. I truly have the best life a man could hope for, with the best family, friends, and job a man could hope for.”

Nassib, 28, claimed he made the revelation to attract greater attention to the LGBTQ+ community during Pride Month.

