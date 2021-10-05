Raffensperger went on TV and claimed that Biden had won the Georgia Audit and Recount, after which Trump called.

In an excerpt from his new book, Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger claims that former President Donald Trump called him and told him to “find” 11,780 votes in the state after his appearance on Fox News condemning claims that the election was rigged.

“We completed an audit of the race,” Raffensperger, a Republican who has criticized unverified claims of widespread election fraud, stated on Cavuto Live on January 2. Despite this, President Trump was defeated. After that, we completed a complete recount. Despite this, President Trump was defeated.”

According to an excerpt from Integrity Counts, published by The Daily Beast, Raffensperger heard the former president intended to take the call while driving back from the TV studio, which he did later that day at his house.

He gives a transcript of the conversation, as well as his thoughts on it, in the book’s “The Call” chapter.

Raffensperger claimed that he thought Trump was trying to frighten him when he warned him that his claims that the election results were valid were “dangerous.”

He described the threats in the book, which is slated to be released on November 2, as “nothing more than a bully’s attempt at manipulation.”

He added, “President Trump is now turning to ridicule, possibly believing that a strike at my ego will induce me to do something I knew wasn’t right and couldn’t do.”

He quickly considered how the phone call would play out in court during the chat.

“I needed to state right away that I didn’t agree with him. In a deposition or in court, I couldn’t give his lawyer the opportunity to say to me, “You never questioned anything he stated.” Raffensperger noted, “I had to be very clear and detailed that the facts did not support his allegations.”

He also said that Trump’s lawyer, Cleta Mitchell, was on the phone asking for “particular personal information” about the callers, which his office refused to supply.

The call sparked an immediate outcry from critics, who accused Trump of threatening Raffensperger into attempting to steal the election. Trump committed “several felonies” during the phone call, according to a Brookings Institute analysis released in September.

“These allegations might include criminal solicitation to commit election fraud; deliberate interference with election duties; and criminal solicitation to commit election fraud. This is a condensed version of the information.