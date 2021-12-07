‘Racist.’ ‘Terrorist.’ ‘Extremist.’ Is the FBI mistaken about the Proud Boys?

The Washington Newsday examines the events leading up to the January 6 Capitol Riot in this daily series.

Shawn Price, 26, of Rockaway, New Jersey, boasted on Facebook that he helped found the state’s Proud Boys chapter. On December 7, he wrote on Twitter, “North Jersey is my area,” and invited followers to visit him in Washington, D.C.

He investigated a claim made by a fellow New Jersey citizen that he had started a new chapter in the state. “So you received Enrique’s permission to start your own chapter?” he inquired.

Enrique is Henry “Enrique” Tarrio, a Cuban-American born in Miami, Florida, who has been the chairman of the Proud Boys since 2018. He attended the Unite the Right protest in Charlottesville, Virginia, in 2017, the year he became associated with the Proud Boys, as the state director of Latinos for Trump and a Republican candidate for Congress. The Metropolitan Police Department in Washington, DC, detained Tarrio on January 5.

“There will be no bitch. This is a battle, “Ethan Nordean, the head of the Proud Boys, stated on social media in response to a plea for unity in embracing the presidential election results.

“It’s time for a fucking war if they steal this shit,” another Proud Boys member, Joe Biggs, wrote on social media a few days after the election. Biggs says government officials are “evil filth, and they all deserve a traitor’s death” on the Proud Boys live-streamed show “War Boys.” To Biggs, Nordean replied, “Day of the Rope.”

“What are we expected to do as citizens when police officers or government officials breach the law? Discourse? What exactly are we supposed to argue about? No, you must resort to force.” (Shawn Price allegedly texted his mother after the Capitol Riot, saying, “I led the storm!”) The Justice Department has charged him, Nordean, and Biggs.) The Proud Boys drew a lot of media attention, but they were also the most enigmatic of all the organizations who gathered at the Capitol: no one appeared to comprehend them, including the FBI and Homeland Security. They are an anti-left, anti-big government organization that is pro-the continuation of “traditional” America and anti-anything that signals its breakdown. They were founded in the last year of the Obama administration. This is a condensed version of the information.