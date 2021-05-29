Racial and antisemitic slurs were hurled at players during a high school soccer game, prompting an investigation.

The Tennessee Secondary School Athletic Association (TSSAA) and Page High School are investigating charges that Page fans threw racist and antisemitic comments at MLK Magnet High School players during a soccer match on May 22.

The TSSAA launched an investigation after MLK’s assistant principal and athletic director filed a complaint with the organization citing verbal abuse on Monday. During a last soccer match to qualify for the state championship event, the slurs allegedly occurred.

According to The Tennessean, the suit stated that “at least five MLK kids were personally targeted by the Page fans.” “Our pupils and spectators were exposed to a hostile and unsafe athletic environment as a result of this disorderly and disrespectful act.”

Parents and kids from Page allegedly yelled at MLK players of color, “Did they get their VISAs?” and “Go back to your own country,” according to the complaint. Antisemitic comments were also allegedly thrown at athletes who appeared to be Jewish.

A referee is said to have pulled spectators from behind the goal to prevent them from insulting the goaltender verbally. According to WKRN, one MLK player requested that his coach, Whit Campbell, be placed away from the hecklers to avoid further slurs.

Page coach Nathan Clapp said he didn’t hear the slurs but did hear one supporter say at another player, “You are so bad.” Clapp claimed he could tell the players had been subjected to such comments based on their “tone and manner.” Page is said to have reprimanded his school’s fans for their behavior. MLK’s parents expressed gratitude for his deeds.

While the TSSAA investigates, member school administrators are required by TSSAA standards to address disrespectful fan behavior. Since then, Page has launched its own inquiry. The school’s management has also expressed regret over the alleged actions of its followers, stating it does not reflect the institution or its principles.

A separate letter from many MLK parents stated that while they want Page’s fans to be held accountable, they do not want the school’s soccer team to be penalized.

The student body at Page is substantially whiter and less diverse than that of MLK. According to the school comparison website SchoolDigger.com, Page High School in Franklin, Tennessee has an 86.5 percent white, 4% Asian, and 3.6 percent Hispanic student body.

MLK Magnet High School is located in Nashville, Tennessee. This is a condensed version of the information.