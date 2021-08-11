Rachel Uchitel: Who Is She? Tiger Woods allegedly had an affair with a woman who allegedly signed an NDA.

Rachel Uchitel, the woman with whom Tiger Woods had an affair that was exposed in 2009, has claimed that she signed a non-disclosure agreement (NDA) days after the affair was revealed, prohibiting her from speaking about the golfer with anybody, according to The New York Times.

According to The New York Times, Uchitel claimed she was paid $5 million and promised $1 million each year for the next three years in exchange for her silence. The deal also forbade Uchitel from disclosing that she had signed an NDA, according to The New York Times.

In 2019, Uchitel agreed to be interviewed for HBO’s two-part documentary Tiger, the second part of which aired in January, regarding her friendship with the PGA champion.

“I’ve kept silent about this issue since I don’t have anything to lose at this point. My surname still carries a negative connotation. In the documentary, she stated, “It’s always been ‘Rachel Uchitel comma Tiger Woods’ mistress.”

Uchitel was born in Anchorage, Alaska, at the age of 46. Maurice Uchitel, her grandpa, was a notable New York City nightclub entrepreneur who controlled several celebrity hangouts during his time, including El Morocco.

When her then-fiancé, James Andrew O’Grady, was killed in the 9/11 terrorist attack, Uchitel was working as a news producer for Bloomberg Television. She was photographed in tears, holding a photograph of O’Grady, in the New York Post just days after the attack.

In December 2009, O’Grady’s father told the New York Post that the terror assault had transformed Uchitel into a person who was barely recognizable to him.

He added at the time, “The last time I saw [Uchitel] was at my son’s burialâ€”she’s not the person she appears to be now.” “At the time, she wasn’t aiming to be in the press. Perhaps 9/11 had an affect on her, and this is how she’s coping.”

In 2004, Uchitel married a high school classmate, but after a year of marriage, she relocated to Las Vegas. She started working as the director of V.I.P. operations at a new club in Las Vegas, which was founded by Jason Strauss, an old acquaintance of hers.

The Aftermath of Tiger Woods’ Affair

