R. Kelly’s Spotify followers dropped by 330K in the weeks leading up to his racketeering conviction.

R&B artist R. Kelly, who was convicted of racketeering and violations of the Mann Act on Monday, has seen a little drop in his monthly Spotify listeners since his trial began last month.

Kelly’s Spotify artist profile indicated he had 4,867,552 monthly listeners on Tuesday, down 330,000 from the 5.2 million monthly Spotify listeners he had in mid-August, according to The New York Times.

Monthly listeners, as defined by Spotify, are “unique listeners who play your music over a 28-day period.” According to Spotify, the 28-day mark was chosen to ensure consistency from month to month.

Users can also follow musicians or pick a “don’t play this artist” option on the audio streaming service, but the data for those choices is not displayed on each artist’s profile.

Kelly has maintained a significant listenership despite the claims of inappropriate sexual behavior with minors that he has faced over the years, according to the New York Times, with the music data analysis platform Chartmetric ranking him among the top 500 performers in the business.

Kelly was first charged with child pornography in 2002, but she was acquitted of the allegations in 2008. His most recent trial, which took place in New York, stemmed from allegations brought against him in 2019. Additional charges have been filed against him in Illinois and Minnesota.

Kelly’s trial dates in the Illinois and Minnesota cases have yet to be scheduled, but his trial in Brooklyn ended Monday with a jury finding him guilty of racketeering and Mann Act breaches. According to New York authorities, Kelly faces a mandatory minimum of ten years in jail and could face life in prison for his Monday conviction alone.

Since he married singer Aaliyah in the mid-1990s, when she was purportedly 15 and he was 27, allegations about Kelly’s treatment of women have been weaved into pop culture.

None of the claims against Kelly had resulted in criminal convictions prior to Monday, but survivors and activists have spoken out against Kelly’s actions and sought to bring change over the last several years.

The #MuteRKelly movement began in 2017 in an attempt to have Kelly’s music pulled from Atlanta radio stations, an effort that failed. This is a condensed version of the information.