Quotes from Dominic Cummings’ evidence that stand out

Dominic Cummings’ presentation before the Commons health and social care and science and technology committees yielded the following noteworthy quotes:

— On Health Secretary Matt Hancock’s performance:

“There is no doubt that many senior officials performed far, far below the standards that the country is entitled to expect. One of those people, I believe, is the Secretary of State for Health.”

“I believe the Secretary of State for Health should have been fired for at least 15, 20 reasons, including lying to everyone in the Cabinet chamber and publicly on many occasions.”

– Regarding Prime Minister: