‘Quit Your B****ing,’ a supposedly ‘profane’ Pro-Mask video being shown to elementary school students.

Parents have expressed their displeasure with a Texas elementary school after a supposedly “profane” film was shown to kids.

An art teacher at Weldon Gibson Elementary School in Corpus Christi, Texas, gave pupils a pro-mask video, which can be found here, made to the music of “Be Our Guest” from the 1991 classic Disney picture Beauty and the Beast, according to KRIS 6 News.

The parents’ objections to the video ostensibly originated from its use of language that is normally considered improper for elementary-aged children. The parody, for example, uses the phrase “Wear a mask / Get your head out of your a**” to urge for mask use to slow COVID-19 transmission.

Another verse satirizes common complaints leveled against mask-wearing: “‘Hard to breathe’ / ‘Feels too hot’ / Quit your b***ing / Here’s a thought.”

The parents’ dissatisfaction with the song, on the other hand, appeared to extend beyond its use of language to the subject itself, with some even calling the video “propaganda.”

“It is propaganda,” mom Robin Shover told KRIS, “and I believe it is not just being pushed on our children, but it is being forced on our children.” She also allegedly informed the news organization that the song’s theme would cause students who didn’t wear masks to be shunned.

“[The] teacher is taking it upon herself to educate my kids in a way I don’t want them educated,” Helen Kunkel, who learned of the incident through Shover, added.

“How are you going to teach religion if you can’t have religion in school, say prayers, or anything like that?” KRIS received a report from Kunkel. “How come you’re going to show that to the kids?”

Both Kunkel and Shover apparently complained to the school principal, who was unaware of the footage. According to KRIS, the administrator assured them that the situation will be handled, though it is unclear what action has been done or will be taken.

According to Shover, the art teacher showed students “nude photographs” last year, which the parents stated was not the first time this teacher exposed material to students that they did not approve of. However, the incident’s context is unknown, which is relevant given that nude images is frequently used in art classes as a. This is a condensed version of the information.