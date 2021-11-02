Questions from the Prosecutor Kyle Rittenhouse claims he went to Kenosha to help people, not to hurt them.

The prosecution in the Kyle Rittenhouse case questioned the defense’s assertions that the then-17-year-old was in Kenosha last summer to aid people and safeguard local businesses during Tuesday’s opening statements.

Assistant District Attorney Thomas Binger questioned Rittenhouse’s allegation that on August 25, 2020, he traveled from Antioch, Illinois, to assist individuals in the Wisconsin community who were protesting the police shooting of Jacob Blake.

Binger questioned why, despite carrying a medic bag, Rittenhouse’s initial reaction after shooting Kenosha resident Joseph Rosenbaum was to flee the scene.

“One of the things that you will see in this case is that the defendant held himself out as an EMT, as a medic carrying a medical bag with him attached to his body throughout the entire evening,” Binger told the jury. “And yet, when Mr. Rosenbaum is lying on the ground, hurt and maybe dying, the defendant refuses to help and instead flees.” According to a police complaint, Rittenhouse ran after the gunshot and informed someone on the phone, “I just killed somebody,” while fleeing. Rosenbaum succumbed to his injuries shortly after being shot.

Binger also compared Rittenhouse’s actions to those of others on the scene, including journalist Richie McGinniss, the Daily Caller’s top video director, who is set to testify in the case.

“When [McGinniss] observed Joseph Rosenbaum, who had been shot and was lying on the ground, he raced up and sought to treat Mr. Rosenbaum,” the lead prosecutor stated. “He removed his shirt. He tried to stop the bleeding with it. Mr. Rosenbaum has been flipped over onto his back, and he is attempting first aid.” “Mr. McGinniss does that,” he continued. “After shooting Mr. Rosenbaum, the defendant gets on his phone and phones Dominick Black, saying, ‘I just shot somebody and I’m racing away.'” Black is Rittenhouse’s sister’s 19-year-old boyfriend, and he is suspected of purchasing the pistol that Rittenhouse used to kill two people and injure another in August.

Rittenhouse was not allowed to buy or own an assault rifle under Wisconsin law at the time of the horrific killings.

McGinniss also interviewed Rittenhouse in a video that was eventually uploaded just before the night took a deadly turn. This is a condensed version of the information.