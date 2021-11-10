QAnon Shaman, the ‘Flagbearer,’ has been recommended for the harshest Capitol Riot Sentence yet.

For the so-called QAnon Shaman, prosecutors are seeking the longest prison sentence ever in any Capitol riot case.

For his role in the January 6 insurgency, the Justice Department recommends that Arizona native Jacob Chansley serve 51 months in prison, or more than four years. Prosecutors also recommend three years of supervised release and $2,000 in restitution after his prison sentence.

Prosecutors noted in their 28-page sentencing brief that “Defendant Chansley’s now-famous illegal activities have made him the public face of the Capitol disturbance.”

After being photographed shirtless inside and outside the Capitol, wearing a horned helmet and brandishing a flagpole topped with a spear, Chansley became a symbol of the Capitol attack.

Prosecutors claim Chansley was one of the first 30 rioters to reach the United States Capitol that day.

Chansley, a follower of the QAnon conspiracy theory, entered the Senate chamber and dropped a message on the dais, where then-Vice President Mike Pence had been presiding only minutes before. “It’s only a matter of time, justice will be served,” the note continued, according to authorities. “On January 6, 2021, a mob of thousands disrupted what should have been a serious, constitutional responsibility of Congress in certifying the Electoral College vote tally, guaranteeing the peaceful transition of power in our nation,” prosecutors stated in their sentencing memo. “And this defendant was their flagbearer in every sense of the word.” Chansley was charged with knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted facility or grounds without lawful authority, as well as violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds, on January 9. Later, he was charged with three further counts.

He pled guilty to a single felony count of impeding a congressional proceeding in September. As part of the plea deal, the remaining five counts were withdrawn.

Chansley had began plea negotiations after prison psychiatrists diagnosed him with transitory schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, depression, and anxiety, according to Reuters.

According to the Washington Post, Chansley’s lawyer, Albert Watkins, has sought for a sentence of 41 to 51 months, which is less than the federal recommendations, noting his client’s mental health concerns and cooperation with investigators.

Watkins noted in a memo, “He desires not to be perceived as a political prisoner.” “He is attempting to avoid blaming a. This is a condensed version of the information.