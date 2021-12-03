QAnon is enthralled by Sylvester Stallone’s wearing of the Q hat and remark from ‘Into the Storm.’

Actor Sylvester Stallone posted a selfie wearing a hat with the letter “Q” on it and captioned it with a word that is tied to the QAnon conspiracy theory.

The Rocky and Rambo star captioned the photo “Heading into the Storm…” on Instagram, where he has more than 14.3 million followers.

The message isn’t a direct support of the far-right movement, which the FBI has designated as a terrorist threat, but it has spurred conjecture that Stallone is referring to QAnon in code.

The primary idea of the conspiracy—first popularized by messageboard user “Q”—is that the world is ruled by a gang of demonic cannibal pedophiles.

“The Storm,” according to QAnon lore, is when high-profile child abusers, including major Democrats and members of the Hollywood elite, will be arrested and executed on Donald Trump’s instructions, who is viewed as a savior-like figure.

Various prophesied dates for “the Storm” have come and gone, most notably Joe Biden’s inauguration on January 20.

Despite the fact that the pairing of Stallone’s cap and caption could just be a coincidence, high-profile QAnon supporters have started reposting the Expendables star’s post.

On the encrypted messaging service Telegram, Pepe Lives Matter, a QAnon identity with over 149,000 followers, wrote: “What type of hat is that, by the way? Stallone poses in front of an intriguing photograph.” Several other notable QAnon accounts on Telegram, including one with over 250,000 followers, made similar comments.

QAnon Telegram account Truth Hammer, which has over 44,000 followers, wrote: “Take a look at the hat and the caption. Stallone is well aware of the situation.”