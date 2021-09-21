QAnon Conspiracy Followers accuse Gabby Petito of being an actress.

Several QAnon conspiracy theorists believe Gabby Petito’s disappearance was staged to divert attention away from other news items, or that the 22-year-old never existed.

Followers of the radical movement frequently claim that big news incidents are “false flags” organized by the government or the “deep state” to advance a political objective.

After mass shootings or events that potentially cast them in a negative light, such as the January 6 attack or the recent “Justice for J6” rally in D.C. on September 18, QAnon frequently uses this narrative.

In the case of Petito, QAnon supporters now believe that the intense media interest in the case of the woman whose body is believed to have been discovered in Wyoming is nothing more than an attempt to distract people from President Joe Biden’s recent criticism, which helped him defeat Donald Trump in the 2020 election.

Some commenters even suggested that the people participating in the probe are so-called “crisis actors” who use fictitious names.

“I find her name, Gabby Petito, and his name, Brian Laundrie, to be intriguing. Gabby Petito is all about small conversation. Brian Laundrie is a slang term for “dirty laundry.” Always skeptical of missing people making big headlines,” wrote an anonymous poster on the messageboard site 8Kun, which grew into the online epicenter of the QAnon conspiracy theory after first appearing on 4chan and subsequently 8Chan.

“Brian Laundrie?” says the narrator. Brain equals brain. Wash = Laundry + Laundry + Laundry + Laundry + Laundry + Laundry + La His name translates to “brainwash.” One Telegram user wrote, “Definitely an operation.”

Another individual posted on 8Kun, referring to the QAnon supporter who was slain at the Capitol disturbance and the police who shot her: “Ashley Babbitt, Gabby Petito, Brian Sicknick. Made-up character actors with made-up names.”

Following the January 6 attack, some QAnon followers speculated that Babbitt was still alive and that her death was a false flag operation.

Other QAnon followers agreed that the constant media attention of Petito and Laundrie is a media diversion method. Fears that hundreds of extremists will return to the Capitol for the “Justice for J6” event prompted some to link it to an apparent “false flag” in Washington, D.C. over the weekend. This is a condensed version of the information.