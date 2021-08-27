QAnon and the Proud Boys’ Facebook Post Is Refused To Be Removed By A Republican Group.

A Colorado Republican party has stated that it would not remove a post from its Facebook page that has prominent Proud Boys members and QAnon graphics.

The photo, which features Proud Boys chairman Enrique Tarrio and fellow Proud Boy Joe Biggs, was shared on The Forum’s Facebook page. The Forum, formerly known as the North Suburban Republican Forum, is a major Republican group in the north Denver area.

“What the left fears more than anything is white people and black people coming together and loving their country,” conservative pundit Candace Owen says in a photo of members of the radical group notorious for its violent marches.

The original image has been altered to incorporate a Q with the words “Q sent me” and “WWG1WGA,” which is an acronym for the QAnon slogan “where we go one, we go all.”

Tarrio was sentenced to five months in prison for property destruction after setting fire to a Black Lives Matter flag following a pro-Donald Trump protest in Washington, D.C. on December 12, 2020. The post was shared on The Forum’s Facebook page on August 24, one day after Tarrio was sentenced to five months in prison for property destruction.

He was also found guilty of having two high-capacity rifle magazines two days before the Capitol attack on January 6.

Biggs is one of several Proud Boys members charged in connection with the January 6 incident. The Southern Poverty Law Center lists the Proud Boys as a hate group.

Several proponents of the QAnon conspiracy theory have also been charged in connection with the uprising. The far-right extremist movement thinks Donald Trump was elected president to expose and punish a network of satanic pedophiles, including top Democrats. The FBI has designated QAnon as a domestic terrorist threat.

When contacted by the Colorado Times Recorder, a Forum spokeswoman indicated the image will not be removed because they stand by Owens’ remark. The spokesman also called out Big Tech censorship for allowing the meme to remain on their page.

The representative explained, “The post is about a Candace Owens quotation.” “Stop reading conspiracies into innocent posts,” the representative continued.

"Are you suggesting that we should have suppressed it, like the left-leaning Facebook 'fact checkers' or Twitter censoring knuckles?