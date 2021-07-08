Pulling out of Afghanistan will not be a ‘mission accomplished’ moment, according to Jen Psaki.

The White House announced on Thursday that there would be no victory celebrations as American soldiers leave Afghanistan.

“In this case, we’re not going to have a’mission accomplished’ moment. At a news briefing, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki remarked, “It’s been a 20-year conflict that hasn’t been won militarily.” “We are honored to have served with the men and women who have.”

The remark looked to be a reference to then-President George W. Bush’s 2003 “mission accomplished” speech, in which he prematurely declared that major combat operations in Iraq were over and that the United States had triumphed. The statement came barely six weeks after the United States invaded Iraq, and the conflict would extend several years longer.

Psaki went on to say that the Biden administration will keep pushing for a “political outcome and a political solution” to the region’s turmoil, emphasizing that the US did “exactly what we wanted to do.”

Psaki stated, “We’re not having a moment of celebration.” “We’re at a point where we believe it is in our national security interest to send our troops home, and we believe it is in our national security interest for Afghan forces to lead.”

President Joe Biden is set to defend his decision to pull troops out of Afghanistan on Thursday. He announced earlier this year that the US military presence there would be phased out before the 20th anniversary of the terrorist events on September 11, 2001.

The president will use the address to “convey to the American people the security problems he inherited in Afghanistan and underline why he made the decision he made in April to remove our troops and end our engagement in the war,” according to Psaki.

The rapid withdrawal of American soldiers has coincided with significant Taliban victories. Last month, Deborah Lyons, the UN special envoy for Afghanistan, reported that Taliban fighters had taken control of 50 of Afghanistan’s 370 districts since May.

Biden will also provide further specifics on how the US will evacuate hundreds of interpreters and translators from Afghanistan before the final troop pullout, according to Psaki.

The administration intends to fly hundreds of Afghan allies and their families to other countries in August. This is a condensed version of the information.