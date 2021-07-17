Proud Boys Protest Wi Spa’s Transgender Policy, Provoking Los Angeles Police to Declare Unlawful Assembly.

A protest of a local area spa over its acceptance of transgender customers grew violent on Saturday, prompting Los Angeles police to proclaim an unlawful assembly.

Police ordered that the area surrounding the Wi Spa establishment be removed, and that anyone who remained would be detained.

A far-right group, the Proud Boys, is believed to have arrived at the location before the violence escalated. Armed officers struggle with demonstrators in photos and videos supplied to Twitter by the account Left Coast Right Watch, involving the use of batons and, apparently, riot munitions. Also visible are police officers attempting to build a protective perimeter.

Later, an accused Proud Boys member can be seen pepper-spraying an unarmed woman attempting to ask them questions in another tweet from Left Coast Right Watch.

Kwertzy Industries, a Twitter user, shared a screenshot of an emergency alert issued to their phone in response to the incident.

The notice stated, “An Unlawful Assembly has been declared.” “If you don’t leave Wilshire and Rampart, you’ll be arrested. You must immediately disperse and travel westbound Wilshire, or you will be arrested. This is an Unlawful Assembly, and if you do not leave the area immediately, the LAPD will arrest you.

A snapshot of LAPD cops creating a line around Wi Spa was tweeted by Emily Molli, a Los Angeles-based reporter, in anticipation of more violence.

In a statement, LAPD Detective Meghan Aguilar said, “This morning, LAPD was in the neighborhood of Wilshire and Rampart.” “We were there to help two distinct protest groups set up camp. There were skirmishes between the groups around 11:10 a.m., with smoke bombs and projectiles being thrown at police personnel. As a result, there was a declaration of an unlawful assembly. Everyone in the area was ordered to evacuate. This is a condensed version of the information.