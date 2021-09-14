Protests were held outside Brett Kavanaugh’s house in response to the Texas abortion bill decision.

Following the passage of a restricted abortion bill in Texas, dozens of left-wing demonstrators gathered at Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh’s Maryland home.

After voting to deny an emergency appeal brought by abortion rights groups to stop its enforcement, Kavanaugh was one of five conservative judges who permitted the state to ban all abortions if a fetal heartbeat could be detected—something that can happen after only six weeks.

The Shut Down DC protest organization had earlier stated in a Facebook event that they would be targeting one of Donald Trump’s Supreme Court nominees over the decision, which has enraged Democrats and women’s rights groups.

“Make no mistake: what’s going on in the world of reproductive justice and abortion rights is much bigger than any single person. “However, Kavanaugh is playing a critical role, and he has so far escaped any backlash,” Shut Down DC said. “There will be no more.”

Around 50 to 60 people gathered outside Kavanaugh’s Chevy Chase home, holding placards calling for his resignation and criticizing the new stringent abortion law he helped create.

[email protected]’s @KristinMink_ speaks about her abortion in front of Brett Kavanaugh’s house #bansoffourbodies photo.

twitter.com/jsCIqpMDJT

September 13, 2021 — ShutDownDC (@ShutDown DC)

As pro-choice demonstrators make their way to Justice Kavanaugh’s house, some neighbors congratulate them.

twitter.com/9zr9GCmPSV

September 13, 2021 — Jane Recker (@janerecker)

#NOW: In the Chevy Chase neighborhood of Washington, D.C. Protesters are marching with banners and a sound system to Justice Kavanaugh’s home in response to his and four of his colleagues’ reluctance to halt Texas’ near-total abortion ban. pic.twitter.com/YnBlzrMxjm

September 13, 2021 — Alejandro Alvarez (@aletweetsnews)

According to WTOP, the protest was mostly nonviolent, and no arrests were made. During the rally, a number of police officers were stationed outside Kavanaugh’s residence.

During the protest on Monday night, the throng could be heard screaming “my body, my voice.”

While going away from the street towards the park where the march began, the group also played Twisted Sister’s “We’re Not Gonna Take It” over a loudspeaker.

“I believe that the Supreme Court is currently infringing on our rights, and Brett Kavanaugh is a prime example of this. This is a condensed version of the information.