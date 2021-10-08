Protests over vaccine mandates have erupted on American and Southwest Airlines.

Workers at a number of airlines, including American Airlines (AA) and Southwest Airlines (SWA), have begun opposing vaccination requirements for their employees. Both airlines have given its employees until November 24 to be vaccinated.

On Thursday, hundreds of AA employees and supporters demonstrated outside the company’s headquarters in Fort Worth, Texas. They were against the company’s mandate that all employees be vaccinated or face termination.

According to The Dallas Morning News, the Southwest Airlines Pilots Association (SWAPA) has launched a lawsuit against SWA over its vaccine demand.

Both corporations have implemented policies to comply with federal regulations imposed by Democratic Vice President Joe Biden. All federal contractors, according to Biden, would be required to vaccinate their personnel. The federal government has contracts with both airlines.

