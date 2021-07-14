Protests by Cuban Americans backfire on Ron DeSantis’ anti-BLM law.

Ron DeSantis’ Anti-BLM Protests Law Backfires With Cuban American Protests

On July 13, Cuban American protestors shut down a part of the Palmetto Expressway in Miami, Florida, to show solidarity with the present civil turmoil in Cuba.

“We said, ‘We have to stop, and we have to stop on the Palmetto. That’s where we’re going to get the attention for the people,” a protester said.

“These are Cuban Americans. These are Cubans. People are suffering on the island. They’re dying, and it’s not because of COVID. They’re dying because they’re killing them, and for the first time in 60 years, that island has flipped upside down. They said that Camaguey has been taken over by the Cuban people.”

Following civil unrest with George Floyd in 2020, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis passed a “anti-riot” measure into law on April 29, 2021. If a gathering is deemed a riot, protestors may be arrested, according to the measure. Blocking a freeway is also considered a felony, and those who drive through protestors who are blocking a roadway are given complete immunity.

DeSantis received a considerable amount of pushback from Democrats who felt that the bill was unfair and targets black and brown communities disproportionately.

DeSantis claimed after signing the bill that it is necessary to protect Florida residents on the road.

“Just think about it: you’re driving home from work and all of the sudden, you have people out there shutting down a highway. We worked hard to make sure that didn’t happen in Florida,” said DeSantis. They start to do that, there needs to be swift penalties.”

Additionally, the bill safeguards monuments in Florida from being desecrated by protestors.

“We also saw around the country people toppling monuments of people like George Washington,” DeSantis said. “This bill protects all monuments in Florida. You have no right to go in and take down monuments, we’re not going to let the mob win the day with that.”

There were no arrests made during the protests, and the Miami-Dade Police Department rerouted traffic for the protestors. This sparked a Twitter frenzy on the handling of Black Lives Matter protestors. The Miami-Dade Police Department also made a statement on the protests via Twitter.