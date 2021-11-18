Protests and 3 Days of E-Learning Prompted by BLM Posters Among Those Relocated at School

After student-made signs addressing social issues were transferred from a school hallway to a teacher’s classroom, students at an Indiana high school participated in e-learning for three days this week.

According to WISH-TV in Indianapolis, the posters’ actions provoked a protest on Monday that drew an estimated 300 students from Muncie Central High School.

The dispute, according to district officials, came from a class project that was assigned last week. As part of the project, students in the class drew posters “concerning societal concerns,” according to district authorities. These posters were then displayed in a high school hallway.

Muncie Community Schools stated the posters “caused a disruptive debate between a student and School Resource Officers” over the weekend. The cops were defined as “police officers from other departments outside of Muncie” who work for the district.

According to the district, the student and others who witnessed the exchange considered it “offensive.”

According to the district, the teacher who was assigned the assignment was told to relocate the placards out of the corridor and into their classroom “where she may encourage guests to observe them.”

One of the students who was present shared a video of the conversation with WISH-TV. Several of the posters that were in the school corridor at the time were visible in the video. The posters looked to cover a wide range of social concerns, with bold letters such as “Black Lives Matter,” “LGBTQ+,” “My Body My Choice,” “Mental Health,” and others inscribed on them.

Following the weekend squabble, students organized a “peaceful demonstration” that began Monday morning, according to district authorities.

Muncie Community Schools reported that while district and school officials were present, students “expressed their concerns and engaged in respectful conversation,” no other agency was involved in the event.

The district stated that it is examining the incident that sparked the protest and that it plans to share its findings with district residents. Meanwhile, the district announced that starting the next day, all high school pupils will be using e-learning.

The first day of e-learning lasted till Wednesday. A third day of e-learning was added after that, though district authorities stated in a tweet on Wednesday that they expected students to return. This is a condensed version of the information.