Protests against the vaccine mandate resulted in at least 60 arrests and the closure of construction sites throughout Australia.

After demonstrators blocked down a freeway and construction sites, police arrested more than 60 of the estimated 2,000 people opposing Australia’s lockdown measures and vaccine mandates.

After a rise in COVID-19 cases and a violent protest, officials in the Australian state of Victoria shut down the building and construction industry for two weeks on Monday. A vaccine mandate requiring all construction workers to have at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine by the end of the week was the focus of Monday’s demonstration in Melbourne.

“We’ve kept our industry going safely since COVID hit us, and we’ve tried to keep our members all working,” John Setka, the Construction, Forestry, Maritime, Mining and Energy Union (CFMEU) construction branch secretary, told the Australian Battalion. “To now see, because of a handful of drunken idiots, there’s 300,000-plus workers sitting at home for at least the next two weeks, it’s very disappointing,”

According to the Guardian, the shutdown may cost $455 million each day in lost revenue and $63 million in lost pay. The Masters Builders Association of Victoria’s chief executive, Rebecca Cason, told the Guardian that it was a “bitter blow” to the industry.

During Monday’s protests, the CFMEU building, where demonstrators assembled, was destroyed. It triggered the deployment of riot police in the area, although it had little effect in quelling the uprising. On Tuesday, demonstrators gathered again, shutting off parts of the city and the West Gate Bridge. According to Reuters, police used tear gas and rubber bullets to disperse the protesters.

Premier Daniel Andrews expressed his displeasure with the violence and rage on Twitter, noting that it will not help the pandemic end “any faster” or prevent people from contracting COVID-19. People should get inoculated against the virus and “follow the guidelines,” he said.

According to the Australian Associated Press, police had arrested more than 60 people by Tuesday evening, with more likely (AAP). Three officers were hurt during the two-day protests, and Victoria Police Chief Commissioner Shane Patton cautioned protesters not to return on Wednesday because “very different tactics” will be used.

