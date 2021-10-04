Protesters who followed Kyrsten Sinema to the bathroom get a feisty response from her.

Senator Kyrsten Sinema has retaliated against protesters who followed her into a bathroom at Arizona State University over the weekend, calling their actions “inappropriate.”

Uploaded videos to social media A group of individuals followed the Democratic lawmaker through a school hallway on Sunday. As Sinema entered a restroom cubicle, the gang began to chastise her.

In a statement released on Monday, Sinema added, “Yesterday’s actions was not legitimate protest.” “It is wrong for activist organizations to urge their members to put themselves in danger by breaking into locked university facilities, disturbing learning environments, and photographing students in the restroom.”

“I have been devoted to fostering a secure and academically demanding environment for my students for the past 19 years at ASU,” she stated. “That environment was breached yesterday. My students were victimized in an unjust and illegal manner. This is completely out of place.”

During difficult budget negotiations on Capitol Hill, all eyes have been on Sinema and West Virginia Democrat Joe Manchin.

Arizona activists have chastised Sinema for opposing the reconciliation bill’s original $3.5 trillion price tag, which would implement most of Vice President Joe Biden’s “Build Back Better” program to extend the social safety net and address climate change.

This is a developing story, and more information will be added as it becomes available.