Protesters throng the Michigan Capitol following Donald Trump’s call for a ‘forensic audit’ in 2020.

On Tuesday, protesters swarmed the Michigan State Capitol, demanding that the 2020 presidential election be audited.

A group named Election Integrity Fund and Force coordinated the demonstration. According to the organizers, they expected around 100 people to come. Brendan Gutenschwager, an independent reporter, estimated that the demonstration drew at least a couple hundred individuals.

The rally comes just days after former President Donald Trump called for an audit of the state's 2020 election results in a statement.

“Big Michigan Rally on the Capitol Steps in Lansing on October 12th, where Patriots will demand a Forensic Audit of the 2020 Presidential Election Scam,” Trump said in a statement. “Voter fraud is far more widespread than anyone can realize. Anyone who cares about our Great Country should come, since we won’t have a future or a country until we look back and repair what went wrong.” Three Republican candidates Trump has endorsed, Matt DePerno, Steve Carra, and Kristina Karamo, will be in attendance, according to Trump.

“Let’s go, Michigan! Don’t disappoint us!” Trump stated his opinion.

In Michigan, President Joe Biden received 50.6 percent of the vote against Trump’s 47.8 percent.

In June, a months-long Republican-led inquiry of the election found no systemic fraud. Residents should be confident that the election’s outcome represents the “real outcomes,” according to the report.