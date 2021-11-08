Protesters Rally Against the Vaccine Mandate for First Responders in Los Angeles.

People protested vaccine mandates in Los Angeles on Monday, waving posters that said “freedom over tyranny” and urged people to “hold the line” in their resistance to vaccine mandates.

The group Firefighters4Freedom organized the “March for Freedom,” which invited people to “stand united” with Los Angeles city and county employees. Los Angeles approved an ordinance in August requiring city employees to acquire COVID-19 vaccines, and the local firefighters union has urged the city to reconsider the decision.

Moses Castillo, a retired LAPD detective, said he went to the rally on Monday to offer support for the men and women who work in law enforcement, firefighting, and sanitation, according to KTLA.

“Those who are here aren’t so much against being vaccinated or the vaccine as they are against being compelled to do so by our local government,” Castillo continued.

Last Monday, Freddy Escobar, head of the United Firemen of Los Angeles City Local 11, stated that if firefighters abandon their jobs because of the vaccine requirement, it may have a “devastating influence” on the city’s public safety. Escobar said the department is already short-staffed and urged local officials to change the mandate to allow unvaccinated members to be tested regularly instead.

“No one should lose their job because of a vaccine mandate,” Jennifer Landis, a fireman, stated at a recent rally.

Hundreds of people were said to have gathered in Grand Park in downtown Los Angeles for the event, according to many local outlets.

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti was contacted for comment by Washington Newsday, but no answer was received in time for publishing.

A new vaccine mandate went into effect in Los Angeles on Monday. Customers over the age of 12 will be required to produce proof of vaccination while visiting restaurants, bars, gyms, movie theaters, performance venues, museums, malls, salons, and other indoor facilities throughout the city.

People who self-attest to having a medical or religious reason for not getting vaccinated are exempt from the compulsion. Those people must have a COVID-19 test that is negative from within 72 hours of visiting an indoor space.

Businesses will be subject to enforcement from November 29, at which point venues will be able to open. This is a condensed version of the information.