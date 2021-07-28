Protesters line up fake body bags in front of Facebook’s DC headquarters, claiming that “disinformation kills.”

On Wednesday, protesters placed fake corpse bags on the ground in front of Facebook’s office in Washington, D.C., and held signs that read, “Facebook disinformation kills.”

The demonstration was organized by The Real Facebook Oversight Board (RFOB), which is part of The Citizens, a nonprofit investigative organization located in the United Kingdom.

According to an RFOB tweet from Wednesday morning, the demonstration was held to “bring attention to hazardous disinformation on Facebook.”

On Twitter, the group shared photographs of fake body bags that were the same color as the Facebook logo. A sign with the Facebook logo and the words “disinformation kills” was attached to each body bag.

TODAY: We set up corpse bags in front of Facebook’s headquarters in Washington, DC, to raise attention to harmful misinformation on the social media platform. Today, Facebook is expected to disclose record earnings. Investors must consider what they are getting for their money.

— July 28, 2021, The Real Facebook Oversight Board (@FBoversight)

Protesters stood with their backs to the office doors, behind the corpse bags. Each demonstrator wore a mask and carried a banner that read “disinformation kills.”

Later on Wednesday, Facebook is set to report its second-quarter earnings. In a tweet, the organization referred to the impending news and questioned the social media company’s investors.

The organization predicted that “Facebook would likely publish record earnings today.” “Investors must consider what they are getting for their money.”

When asked about the demonstration on Wednesday, Andy Stone, Facebook’s policy communications director, linked This website to a tweet he sent earlier that day.

“The RFOB claimed they’d participate in cheap antics and, lo and behold, that’s exactly what they’re doing,” Stone tweeted. “Here is the reality about the efforts we’re doing to address this serious issue, not stunts.”

Throughout the coronavirus pandemic, there has been a persistent concern regarding the transmission of misinformation. As the Delta variation, which is thought to be more easily transmissible than other viral variants, develops a firmer footing in the United States, government and health experts have highlighted that inaccurate information about the virus and COVID-19 vaccines continues to propagate on social media.

