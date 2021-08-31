Protesters in Georgia shut down a vaccine clinic and harassed health workers.

According to Georgia’s senior health official, anti-vaccination demonstrators intimidated health care personnel who were providing COVID-19 doses over the weekend, forcing the clinic’s closure.

Commissioner Kathleen Toomey of the Georgia Department of Public Health said she had learned that some health care employees assisting with the vaccination of members of the public had received threats and harassing emails. Protesters hurled threats at on-site personnel, forcing a mobile vaccination session to be canceled last weekend, she added.

“This is incorrect. “This is completely incorrect,” Toomey stated. “These individuals are risking their lives to help others and the state.”

Georgians, she continued, “can do better.”

Toomey stated, “We should be applauding these individuals for attempting to bring life-saving immunizations to our state.”

Following Toomey’s announcement of the vaccination clinic’s untimely closing, Georgia Governor Brian Kemp talked briefly on the early days of the pandemic, recalling how some individuals donated food and other goods to health-care workers to show gratitude for their efforts.

Kemp remarked, “That’s what we should keep doing.” “In these trying times, we must unify rather than remain divided.”

Toomey did not say where the mobile vaccination clinic was located during the press conference, but Nancy Nydam, a spokeswoman for Toomey’s office, told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution that it was in northern Georgia when protesters arrived and began verbally harassing the health care workers who were there.

“Aside from feeling intimidated, staff understood that under such circumstances, no one would want to come to that site for a vaccination, so they packed up and left,” Nydam told the tabloid.

As the Delta strain of the virus continued to spread across the state, the mobile vaccine clinic was forced to close. Toomey stated on Monday that the Delta variety was responsible for “nearly 100%” of new COVID-19 infections in Georgia.

“This is a Delta surge,” Toomey said. She cautioned that the state is on the verge of reaching its highest level of new illnesses and hospitalizations since the winter virus outbreak in January.

The majority of hospitalizations and deaths linked to the infection were documented among those who had.