Protesters holding ‘SHEEP’ signs taunt Tennessee students as they walk into class.

After a federal judge decided that the school system must implement a mask mandate, students in Tennessee have been mocked by protestors on their approach to class this week.

Since Tuesday morning, a group of people has gathered outside of various Knox County schools, waving posters that read “honk for freedom,” “parents know best,” and “nice little sheep wear their masks,” in protest of a new regulation that mandates everyone inside the school to wear a mask.

INBOX: We’ve heard that students at Farragut Elementary School in KNOXVILLE have had to travel past protestors on their way to school, including placards that refer to them as “SHEEP.”

Imagine thinking it’s acceptable to taunt children in this manner. pic.twitter.com/kHaOk6X0Lz @KnoxvilleHoller

30 September 2021 — The Tennessee Holler (@TheTNHoller)

When Connie Matell dropped her grandson off at Farragut Intermediate School, she didn’t believe the gang seemed violent, but it’s “frightening” for the youngsters, she told Knoxville TV station WBIR.

Since U.S. District Judge Ronnie Greer ordered the mandate on Friday, September 24, the first day of school with the mandate was Tuesday. The district declared on Sunday that it will close on Monday in order to prepare for the ruling’s enforcement.

After a group of parents filed a case in court, saying that the school’s voluntary mask policy put certain students in danger, the compulsion was enacted.

“We understand that this is a touchy subject, and that there are a lot of strong feelings about COVID-19 mitigating measures. At the same time, I want to be clear that we must carry out this order,” Knox County School Superintendent Bob Thomas said in a statement released on Friday.

On the same day, opponents of the verdict formed Knox County Parents Against Mandates on Facebook. It is dedicated to “parents of children in the Knox County school system who wish to stand up to requirements and stand up for our children.” It has over 4,000 members.

Parents are allegedly discussing how their children are being “held in concentration camps” as a result of the order, and comparing children inhaling through masks to George Floyd’s death, according to alleged screenshots from the group.

Carly Harrington, the chief public affairs officer for Knox County Schools, told WBIR that the district was expecting a. This is a condensed version of the information.