Protesters demanding voting rights make arrests near the Senate building.

Protesters were arrested outside the US Senate building on Monday, demanding an end to the filibuster in order to pass voting rights legislation.

According to WJLA reporter Sam Ford, US Capitol Police began arresting demonstrators shortly after 1:30 p.m. Rev. Jesse Jackson, a civil rights leader, was among those arrested, Ford stated on Twitter.

Rev. William Barber II, who was also arrested, shared a photo to Twitter. Arrests were still being made outside the Hart Senate Office Building at 2:10 p.m., according to Barber.

Long lines of people waited to be arrested by law enforcement agents from the United States Capitol Police, according to photos shared on Twitter (USCP).

“We’re in Washington, D.C. today to ask Senators Manchin and Sinema, among others, which side they’re on. Get on the side of justice! Get on the pro-liberty bandwagon! Take a stand for voting rights and economic justice! Barber commented on social media, “This is your moment.”

The Poor People’s Campaign planned the protest, which was spearheaded by low-wage workers and church leaders, as part of its “season of nonviolent moral direct action.”

The group wants the Senate and the White House to abolish the filibuster, approve the For the People Act in its entirety, fully restore the 1965 Voting Rights Act, and raise the federal minimum wage to $15 per hour.

The protest took place when more than 100 state legislators arrived in Washington, D.C. to campaign for the passage of voting rights legislation on behalf of Texas Democrats. Nearly 30 state legislators are urging the Senate to bypass its summer recess and enact the For the People Act right away.

Last week, the White House, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer reaffirmed their commitment to “advancing legislation that reflects the principles and values” of the For the People Act and the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act.

Democrats in the House of Representatives are set to launch a new bill named after the late civil rights leader John Lewis soon. The For the People Act was passed by the House in March, but the Senate has yet to take up the 800-page elections law for a vote.

