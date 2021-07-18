Protesters Attack Cyprus TV Over Vaccines and Covid Measures

Protesters protesting coronavirus measures and vaccines stormed a Cypriot television station in Nicosia on Sunday evening, torching cars outside the facility, according to the station.

After a larger protest outside the presidential palace over a Covid “Safepass” and “forced” vaccines, police confirmed the event at Sigma TV and stated roughly 2,500 demonstrators went to the network.

According to Sigma TV, “a cowardly attack took place outside our headquarters” in Nicosia on Sunday night.

“Mobs invaded our headquarters, throwing crackers and causing damage to our vehicles.”

Thousands of protesters were seen waving signs protesting the “safepass” that went into effect earlier this week in the Republic of Cyprus, according to an AFP correspondent near Sigma TV in Nicosia.

Another witnessed shattered glass all over the facility, smashed windows, and four Sigma-branded cars in varying degrees of disrepair, one of which was fully burned out.

Around 5,000 people rallied outside the presidential palace earlier in the evening, police claimed, and around half of them walked to the Sigma television building at the end of the protest.

According to authorities, a car was set on fire at the network, and the structure was damaged. There were no reports of arrests or injuries as of yet.

The cops had entered the premises to safeguard those who worked there, according to Sigma.

Nestoras Vasiliou, one of the show’s hosts, posted a video on social media showing cars burning in the parking lot and smashed up furniture in the lobby, with police sirens blaring in the background.

“Thank God we are all safe,” Vasiliou added.

Sigma is known for taking a tough stance against anti-vaccination activists and has been the target of previous anti-coronavirus protests.

Later, an AFP reporter on the site claimed that peace had returned, but that the facility was still being guarded by a group of police officers.

This week, the Republic of Cyprus launched a safe pass that allows only people who have been vaccinated against Covid to enter shops, malls, restaurants, and other establishments.

Following a fresh rise in cases, it has also expanded its Covid immunization rollout to cover teens aged 16 and 17, and has stepped up attempts to persuade young people to get the shots.

Over 90,000 instances of coronavirus have been reported in Cyprus, with 384 deaths.