Prosecutors say the body of a Baltimore police officer’s stepson was discovered hidden inside a wall.

After allegedly clashing with officers who discovered his 15-year-old stepson’s body buried inside a hole in the wall, a Baltimore police officer was jailed.

After authorities responded to an address in the 1400 block of Stoney Point Way, Curtis Bay, Maryland, to conduct a welfare check on the minor, Eric Banks, 34, was brought into custody for allegedly attacking an Anne Arundel County police officer and attempting to seize their pistol.

According to Anne Arundel County Police, they received a complaint about a child custody dispute at 4:56 p.m. on July 6. Police said a mother was in the neighborhood to pick up her teenage son, Dasan Jones, who had been with Banks, according to court filings.

The Baltimore Sun said that after initially informing arriving officers that the adolescent was not at home, he agreed to a search of the premises.

When officers arrived at the loft, they found a hole in the wall with a white cover hanging against it. The space, according to Banks, was his gun safe.

Officers discovered Jones’ body and began administering treatment to him right away. Banks “got confrontational” and attempted to disarm an officer, according to Anne Arundel County Police.

Banks asked to kiss his children as he was handcuffed and taken into custody, according to court filings, before attempting to remove a weapon from an officer’s holster.

“As we wrestled over the pistol, Mr. Banks declared many times ‘you’re going to have to end this,’” the officer wrote in the charging documents seen by The Baltimore Sun.

Banks was later charged with Assault in the First and Second Degrees, Reckless Endangerment, Disarming a Law Officer, Resisting/Interfering with Arrest, and Failure to Obey a Lawful Order.

The death of the 15-year-old is being treated as “suspicious,” although police have not said how he died or whether foul play was involved.

Jones’ death will be the subject of an autopsy to determine the cause of death.

An Anne Arundel County Police official told WJZ, “There appeared to be some things going on with the couple and there needed to be some space between them.”

Assistant State’s Attorney Jason Miller stated during a bail review hearing that Banks admitted to moving his stepson’s body while simultaneously making. This is a condensed version of the information.