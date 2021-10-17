Prosecutors say a woman killed a guy for refusing to kiss her and instead kissing his girlfriend.

During a get-together on Thursday, an Illinois lady is accused of fatally shooting a guy who refused to kiss her.

Claudia Resendiz-Flores, 28, was hanging out and drinking with two friends, a couple, at an apartment she had supposedly just moved into with them when the incident occurred. The apartment complex is in Rolling Meadows, Illinois, which is just outside of Chicago.

Resendiz-Flores requested her buddy James Jones, 29, for a kiss at one time, but he declined. According to the Chicago Sun-Times, he then turned to his girlfriend and began kissing her, making Resendiz-Flores jealous, according to Cook County prosecutors at a bond hearing on Saturday.

Then, according to reports, Resendiz-Flores became more violent and demanded another kiss. Prosecutors claim that after Jones replied no again, Resendiz-Flores took his revolver, which he had placed between some couch cushions. After an exchange in which Jones attempted to settle the situation, Resendiz-Flores allegedly turned off the safety and fatally shot him in the chest.

Jones’ girlfriend, who has not been identified in media, contacted 911, and when police got on the scene, they promptly discovered the pistol.

Resendiz-Flores allegedly confessed to the authorities and was arrested on a charge of first-degree murder, according to prosecutors.

Judge John F. Lyke Jr. ordered Resendiz-Flores to be jailed without bail at the conclusion of the Saturday hearing. She is the only caretaker for her three children after recently divorcing her husband.

Resendiz-Flores’ public defender, Courtney Smallwood, refuted the prosecutor’s claim that her client had moved in with Jones and his girlfriend, claiming that she was still living with her family.

Resendiz-Flores is scheduled to return to court on Thursday.

Smallwood has been contacted for comment on her client's case.

