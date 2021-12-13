Prosecutors claim the Capitol rioters have no “reasonable claim” that Trump ordered the January 6 attack.

Prosecutors are requesting that a judge prevent a Capitol rioter from claiming that former President Donald Trump gave him permission to attack the Capitol on January 6.

Aaron Mostofsky, the son of a New York City judge, was pictured inside the Capitol wearing fur pelts, a bullet-proof vest that appeared to be from a police officer, and a riot shield. The trial of Mostofsky is expected to begin in January, and prosecutors are seeking to prevent him from using the “blame Trump” defense to persuade jurors of his innocence.

Prosecutors requested Judge James Boasberg on Monday to prevent Mostofsky from claiming he was entrapped by estoppel as a result of Trump’s comments leading up to the brawl. A defendant must show that the government intentionally deceived him and that he rationally relied on the government official’s “misleading announcement” when committing the offense to win the claim.

Prosecutors contended that none of these things can be shown by Mostofsky.

Prosecutors argued that the defendant “would be unable to identify any words made by former President Trump that authorized that illegal behavior.” “There can be no reasonable claim that President Trump intended or authorized the defendant’s unlawful behavior.” Mostofsky is accused of assaulting police officers by being part of a throng that pushed up to a barrier and police line, according to prosecutors. They say that because he entered the Capitol after the door had been smashed and the alarms had gone off, he would be unable to convincingly argue that he was unsure if his actions were legal.

Prosecutors cited a ruling by Chief Judge Beryl Howell in the case of another Capitol riot suspect in their court filing. According to Howell, just as no police chief may authorize murder or robbery, the president cannot unilaterally rescind laws approved by Congress.

Prosecutors want Boasberg to find out if Mostofsky wants to use entrapment as a defense strategy before the trial if he doesn’t directly prohibit him from doing so. Prosecutors want the judge to order Mostofsky to provide proof as to why Howell’s reasoning is incorrect if the case goes to trial.

“The Court should ban the defendant from making arguments or seeking to introduce evidence suggesting former President Trump authorized the defendant’s actions unless the Court expressly permits such evidence or argument.” This is a condensed version of the information.