Prosecutors Aren’t Allowed to Call Two Men ‘Victims’ were fatally shot by Kyle Rittenhouse during his trial, according to the judge.

The two men fatally shot by Kyle Rittenhouse in Kenosha, Wisconsin, last year cannot be referred to as “victims” at the teen’s future trial.

The term “victims” was thrown out by Circuit Judge Bruce Schroeder on Monday, but Rittenhouse’s lawyers might identify the men as “rioters” or “looters” if they can present the proof.

“I’m not going to tell the defense they can’t call them that if more than one of these persons were involved in burning, rioting, or looting,” Schroeder remarked at a hearing.

Later, the judge said, “The word “victim” has a lot of baggage attached to it. And I believe the claimed victim is related to it.” According to the Chicago Tribune, such decisions are prevalent in self-defense instances.

Rittenhouse is accused of killing two people and injuring a third during a rally last year. Joseph Rosenbaum, 36, and Anthony Huber, 26, were the two men killed. Gaige Grosskreutz, 26, was able to recover from his injuries.

Following the police shooting of Jacob Blake, the city was engulfed in protests at the time of the shootings. After being hit in the back, Blake, a Black parent, was left largely paralyzed.

Rittenhouse, then 17, allegedly traveled from his Illinois home to Kenosha and opened fire with an AR-15-style rifle, according to prosecutors.

Rittenhouse is charged with felony counts of reckless homicide and reckless endangerment, among others. He also faces a charge of being a minor in possession of a firearm, which is a misdemeanor.

The trial will commence on November 1st. Rittenhouse, who is now eighteen years old, has pled not guilty to all allegations.

Rittenhouse’s lawyers claim the boy was acting in self-defense and went to Kenosha to protect businesses. He handed himself in to Illinois police a few hours later, telling them that he was assaulted by three men.

Rittenhouse’s defense team’s use-of-force expert, John Black, told the judge earlier this month that the kid was in “reactionary mode” when he fired his firearm.

The office of assistant district attorney Binger was contacted for comment by Washington Newsday, but no answer was received before publishing.

Following the shootings, many conservatives rallied around Rittenhouse, hailing him as a patriot for intervening in the tumultuous protests. More over $2 million was collected by Rittenhouse supporters to fund his bail.

