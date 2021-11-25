Prosecutor: Off-duty cop killed a pedestrian and took the body home to his mother for advice.

A New Jersey off-duty cop is accused of killing a pedestrian with his automobile and then carrying the body to his mother’s house for advice.

On Wednesday, Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens II announced the charges against Newark Police Officer Louis Santiago, 25, who is 25 years old.

According to a news release from the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office, Santiago was driving his 2005 Honda Accord on the Garden State Parkway near exit 151 around 3 a.m. on November 1.

Santiago killed a pedestrian when he “failed to maintain his lane and went on the right shoulder of the Garden State Parkway.” Damian Z. Dymka, 29, was recognized as one of the victims. Dymka was a nurse from Bergen County, New Jersey, according to the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office.

According to the press release, after striking the victim, Santiago and a passenger in his vehicle, Albert Guzman, 25, reportedly refused to call 911 for help or administer aid to the victim. Both Santiago and Guzman are accused of returning to the crime scene “several times” before Santiago allegedly took Dymka from the scene by putting him in the back seat of his car.

According to the press announcement, “Santiago then brought the body to his house in Bloomfield, where he, his mother, and Guzman allegedly discussed what to do with the body.” “Santiago eventually returned to the scene.” Santiago’s father, a Newark Police Department lieutenant, eventually contacted 911 and reported his son was involved in an automobile accident, according to the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office. When New Jersey State Police officers arrived at Santiago’s house, they found Dymka dead in the back seat of his car.

According to the press release, Santiago was eventually arrested and charged with a variety of crimes, including reckless vehicular homicide, desecrating/moving human remains, leaving the scene of a fatal crash, endangering an injured victim, obstructing one’s own apprehension, conspiracy to obstruct prosecution, tampering with physical evidence, obstruction of the administration of law, and two counts of official misconduct.

Santiago’s mother, Annette Santiago, 53, and Guzman have also been charged with the crime. Both were accused with conspiring to desecrate human remains, obstructing apprehension, and conspiring to obstruct. This is a condensed version of the information.