Prosecutor: New Jersey Cop Killed Pedestrian, Took Body Home, Was Turned In By Father.

According to a lead prosecutor, a New Jersey police officer who allegedly killed a pedestrian and transported their body home was turned in by his father.

At 3 a.m. on Monday, November 1, Louis Santiago, a 25-year-old Newark police officer, reportedly struck Damian Dymka, a 29-year-old nurse, with his vehicle. Santiago was not on duty at the time of the alleged collision.

Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore Stephens said in a press statement that Santiago didn’t contact 911 for help or stop to help Dymka.

Instead, according to Stephens, Santiago allegedly “returned to the scene numerous times” before taking Dymka’s body and bringing it home in his truck.

Santiago’s father, a Newark Police Department officer, contacted 911 to report his son’s accident, according to Stephens.

Dymka was found dead in the rear seat of Santiago’s automobile when New Jersey State Police arrived.

Santiago was arrested and charged with reckless vehicular homicide, abandoning the scene of a fatal crash, endangering an injured victim, desecrating human remains, impeding the administration of justice, tampering with physical evidence, two counts of official misconduct, and other crimes.

Albert Guzman, 25, a passenger in his car, and Santiago’s mother, 53, were also detained. They were accused of conspiring to desecrate human remains, obstructing justice, and conspiring to obstruct justice and tamper with physical evidence.

Santiago’s attorney, Patrick Toscano Jr., denies the allegations.

According to Toscano, Dymka was dressed as a werewolf for Halloween and walking against the flow of traffic when the event occurred. He further claimed that Stephens “grossly overcharged” Santiago with criminal charges in connection with the incident.

Toscano told The New York Times, “There is probably probable cause for two or three counts, but not 12 or 13.”

Toscano also stated that he had not seen any proof that Santiago had communicated with his mother while at home. According to Toscano, Santiago has been suspended from the local police department.

According to a statistic released in October by the US Department of Transportation, an estimated 20,160 persons died in motor vehicle crashes in the first half of 2021. This reflects an increase of 18.4 percent above the number of such deaths reported in 2020.

Speeding and the lack of a seatbelt contributed to the increase in fatalities.