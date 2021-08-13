Progressives vs. Moderates in the Democratic Party Fight Over $3.5 Trillion Budget Resolution

The progressive and moderate wings of the Democratic Party are at odds over the fate of President Joe Biden’s two key bills, the bipartisan $1.2 trillion infrastructure measure and the $3.5 trillion budget reconciliation bill.

Senate Democrats, with the help of 19 Republican senators, passed a $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill this week, which Vice President Joe Biden has lauded as a “historic investment” in the country’s future. Following the major bipartisan triumph, Senate Democrats quickly passed a resolution to begin the budget reconciliation process in order to pass the $3.5 trillion “human infrastructure” component of Biden’s Build Back Better program.

However, due to internal Democratic divisions, both pieces of legislation now face an uncertain future in the House. Moderate Democratic senators have also stated that they do not support the $3.5 trillion package’s eventual passage.

On Friday, a group of nine moderate House Democrats wrote to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, stating that they will not vote to advance the $3.5 trillion budget resolution unless the $1.2 trillion bipartisan bill passes the House. Progressives and Pelosi, on the other hand, have argued that the two packages must be passed simultaneously. With Democrats controlling the House by a razor-thin margin, Pelosi can afford to lose just three Democratic votes to get the proposals passed.

Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, a major progressive, attacked moderates on Wednesday, before the letter was submitted to Pelosi, amid speculation that they would issue the ultimatum to the speaker.

It was evident from the start that a slim measure would only get a hearing if it was part of a larger infrastructure package. Voting on the short, lobbyist-friendly package first allows conservatives to sabotage the larger infrastructure measure, which includes child care, Medicare, climate change, and other issues. Nope

“Conservative* Democrats in the House of Representatives. Let’s stop pretending that Democrats who are threatening to derail the President’s program, oppose childcare/Medicare expansion, and collaborate with Republicans to increase the most inhumane aspects of our immigration system are “moderates.” New York Democrat Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez tweeted. “They aren’t pacifists. They’re traditionalists.”

Representative Ilhan Omar, a Minnesota Democrat and the Congressional Progressive Caucus whip, issued a press statement on Tuesday claiming that a majority of her colleagues in Congress support her.