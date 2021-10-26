Progressives Promise to Fight the Watered-Down Social-Spending Bill.

Progressive Democrats have threatened to fight President Joe Biden’s proposed social spending package if popular measures are removed.

It comes as Politico reported on Friday that House Democrats are “watering down” and may abandon a plan to directly negotiate some Medicare prescription pricing in order to reach an agreement with moderate members of Congress.

The next day, the source reported that Democrats are considering scrapping a proposal to add dental, hearing, and vision services to Medicare, as well as guaranteed paid family leave, after Sen. Joe Manchin said he would back the bill if the cost was reduced to $1.5 trillion.

Your eyes, hearing, and teeth should all be covered by Medicare. That’s all there is to it.

It’s past time to extend Medicare and provide full coverage to seniors.

Rep. Pramila Jayapal of Washington, chair of the Congressional Progressive Caucus (CPC), said on Monday that progressives would fight to keep those provisions. "Medicare should include coverage for your eyes, hearing, and teeth," she wrote on Twitter. "It's that simple. It's past time to extend Medicare and provide full coverage to seniors." "It is past time that we invest in working families by investing in paid leave," she wrote in another tweet. "It's time to Rebuild Better and finish this." "The expansion of Medicare to cover dental, hearing, and vision is one of the most popular and crucial measures in the reconciliation agreement. It is exactly what the American people desire."

Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders tweeted in response to news that Medicare expansion could be removed from the package over the weekend. "The expansion of Medicare to cover dental, hearing, and vision is one of the most popular and crucial measures in the entire reconciliation plan. It is exactly what the American people desire. It's not going to come out." In an interview with Democracy Now! on Monday, Rep. Ro Khanna of California shared that viewpoint. "We'll put in a lot of effort to make sure it remains in," he said. "Details are still being worked out, but I know this is a key priority for both the senator and the House."