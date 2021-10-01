Progressives hold the key to passing infrastructure in the House, and they haven’t budge yet.

Plans to fast-track a $1.2 trillion infrastructure package that would rebuild roads, bridges, broadband, and other priorities across the country have been thrown into disarray by progressive Democrats.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, a California Democrat, had hoped to hold a vote on the critical piece of President Joe Biden’s agenda this week, but some Democrats say they aren’t ready yet, preferring instead to reach an agreement on a massive expansion of the social safety net that will be discussed in a separate bill.

Pelosi has publicly commended her caucus’s left-wing for battling for their agenda.

Jen Psaki, the White House press secretary, issued a declaration of progress late Thursday night.

“We’ve made a lot of progress this week, and we’re closer to an agreement than we’ve ever been,” she said. “But we aren’t there yet, so we’ll need some extra time to finish the job, starting first thing [Friday] morning.”

After leaving the U.S. Capitol after midnight Thursday to continue negotiations, the House is again on the clock for a possible vote. However, the impasse between progressive Democrats and two moderate senators is still preventing a Senate vote on the larger package.

“I have constantly said that we need a vote in the Senate because I want to make sure that there are no delays, that there are no mix-ups, that there are no mixed understandings about what the deal is,” said Pramila Jayapal, a Washington Democrat who leads the Congressional Progressive Caucus. “This is how legislation works. It will have to work itself out, perhaps soon. We’ll get to work.”

Progressives, led by U.S. Senate Budget Chair Bernie Sanders—a Vermont independent who caucuses with Democrats and ran for the Democratic presidential nomination—want a clearer picture of what they can get out of the proposed $3.5 trillion spending plan, which would fund universal pre-kindergarten, free community college, paid family leave, and other priorities laid out by Vice President Joe Biden in his State of the Union address.

“We’re laser-focused on making sure that we establish universal pre-K, free community college, and expanding Medicare—what that’s we wanted to look for people and that’s what we’re fighting for,” said U.S. Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. This is a condensed version of the information.