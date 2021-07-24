Progressives Celebrate the 12th Anniversary of the Federal Minimum Wage Increase and Criticize ‘Starvation’ Pay

On Saturday, progressive Democratic lawmakers commemorated the 12-year anniversary of the last minimum wage increase, calling for a significant increase and blasting “starvation salaries.”

On July 24, 2009, Congress raised the federal minimum wage to its current level of $7.25 per hour. Inflation has risen significantly since then, yet the lowest-paid workers in the country continue to receive the same amount as they did a decade ago. This is the longest time since the federal minimum wage was initially enacted in 1938 that the country has gone without an increase.

“The last time the minimum wage was raised was in 2009, when it was hiked to $7.25 an hour. We can’t be satisfied with anyone making starvation wages in 2021,” the Congressional Progressive Caucus’ official Twitter account stated on Saturday. “The minimum wage is $15 per hour. Raise the minimum wage.”

July 24, 2021 — Progressive Caucus (@USProgressives)

Representative Pramila Jayapal, a Democrat from Washington who chairs the CPC, noted that inflation has risen significantly while the federal minimum wage has remained unchanged.

“Inflation has climbed by 26.6 percent in the last 12 years. However, the minimum wage has remained unchanged. Jayapal tweeted, “It’s time to #RaiseTheWage.”

July 24, 2021 — Rep. Pramila Jayapal (@RepJayapal)

Representative Ro Khanna, a Democrat from California, published a similar tweet.

“On this day 12 years ago, on July 24, 2009, the federal minimum wage was raised from $6.55 to $7.25. They haven’t received another cent since,” Khanna wrote. “Retweet if you believe America is deserving of a raise.”

July, Rep. Ro Khanna (@RepRoKhanna) This is a condensed version of the information.