Progressive Priorities Were Abandoned or Slashed by Biden’s Spending Framework. The following is a list of the items on the list.

President Joe Biden went on Capitol Hill on Thursday to pitch Democrats on a revamped, more limited version of his “Build Back Better” proposal.

The White House unveiled an outline of a $1.75 trillion social-spending and climate-change program aiming at winning over the entire Democratic caucus after weeks of negotiations between the progressive and moderate wings of the party.

The framework is much less than the $3.5 trillion measure that was originally suggested by progressives. Many of the group’s priorities were also slashed, including free community college, paid family leave, and Medicare expansions.

Biden’s plan, on the other hand, emphasizes increasing early childhood education and daycare, combatting climate change and reducing greenhouse gas emissions, and expanding Affordable Care Act tax credits.

Biden told reporters as he arrived at the Capitol that “everyone is on board” with the proposal.

“It’s a beautiful day,” the president declared.

However, Representative Pramila Jayapal, chair of the Congressional Progressive Caucus, stated that her members will need to see the new framework in its whole before they can accept it.

“We need to see the exact wording because we don’t want any misconceptions or confusion.” According to my understanding, the framework is fairly broad. So let’s make it become legislation,” Jayapal said to reporters.

The following are the progressive priorities that have been removed from the framework:

Paid Parental Leave

Plans to provide 12 weeks of paid family and medical leave were taken out of Biden’s framework, which was a big setback for progressives. Negotiators were considering a four-week program at one point, but the White House removed it from the revised framework as well.

“The United States is the world’s only industrialized country that does not provide paid family and medical leave.” On Thursday morning, Representative Ilhan Omar tweeted, “It’s an outrage.” “This is our chance to make a difference,” says the author. College is completely free. The new plan does not include two free years of community college, which is a significant priority for Biden and progressives.

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, a member of Congress, had stated that the condition should be non-negotiable. The New York Democrat told CBS, “I believe that free community college should be—it should be a standard.”

Expansions to Medicare for Dental and Vision Care

Progressives have called for Medicare to be changed to cover dental, hearing, and vision care for seniors. However, Biden’s plan merely allowed the healthcare program to cover the cost of hearing aids.

“It’s absurd that in the world’s wealthiest country. This is a condensed version of the information.