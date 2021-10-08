‘Profound Failure to Act’: Intelligence Firm Warned Feds 2 Weeks Ahead of Jan 6 Violence.

In a report to federal law enforcement authorities, a private intelligence firm warned that former President Donald Trump’s followers were plotting a violent insurgency two weeks before the events on January 6 in Washington, D.C.

The assault on the Capitol appeared to catch federal authorities off guard, as a swarm of pro-Trump rioters soon overwhelmed officers guarding the facility. In the aftermath of the violence, law enforcement officials have claimed that they were uninformed of the threat’s gravity. However, recently released records reveal that the government was given advance notice.

“[A] purportedly violent insurgency by [Trump’s] followers has ‘always been the goal,'” SITE Intelligence Group informed its clients, including federal law enforcement, in a December 24 briefing, Politico first reported Thursday.

SITE’s founder and executive director, Rita Katz, called the federal government’s response to the warnings a “deep failure to act.”

“A smorgasbord of villages openly plotted to invade the Capitol building, arrest—if not outright kill—public leaders, and stage a coup,” Katz told Politico. “They were notifying their supervisors and other agencies to the risks SITE had identified,” she claimed, adding that “many of them ended up manifesting that day, just as they were written.” The “FBI and other agencies well before January 6” shared SITE’s briefing on specific concerns, according to Katz. In February, Capitol Police stated they were aware of the threat of violence and had taken extra steps, including arming officers with assault rifles to protect members of Congress. They did say, however, that they had anticipated a more typical protest rather than the level of violence that occurred.

“Although the Department’s January 3rd Special Assessment predicted a significant likelihood of extremist violence on Capitol grounds, it did not identify a specific credible threat indicating that thousands of American citizens would descend upon the U.S. Capitol attacking police officers with the goal of breaking into the U.S. Capitol Building to harm Members and prevent the certification of Electoral College votes,” Yogananda Pittman, assistant chief of Congressional security, said.

Hundreds of Trump supporters. This is a condensed version of the information.