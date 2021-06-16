Professor says conservative bishops are attempting to ‘embarrass’ Joe Biden by proposing to revoke Communion.

According to the Associated Press, US Catholic bishops will gather electronically on Wednesday to discuss a censure of President Joe Biden’s support for abortion rights while receiving Communion.

“They’re trying to make President Biden look bad, and Donald Trump is the only one who profits from it. Professor Thomas Groome of Boston College’s School of Theology and Ministry said, “They will contribute nothing to the faith life of their own Catholic people.”

Some bishops have voiced a desire to postpone the debate until they can all meet in person. On Wednesday, they may decide to remove the issue from the schedule and postpone it to a later date.

It’s a hugely controversial subject for an organization that seeks to appear cohesive and fraternal, testing the extent to which the US Conference of Catholic Bishops can work constructively with the Biden administration and if bishops heed Pope Francis’ and the Vatican’s calls for caution.

“If this vote goes forward despite Vatican warnings and opposition from many American bishops, it will only serve to highlight how conference leadership prioritizes its own political priorities over church unity and Pope Francis’ pastoral model,” said John Gehring, Catholic program director at the Washington-based clergy network Faith in Public Life.

A suggestion that the USCCB’s doctrine committee produce a statement on the meaning of Communion in the life of the Church, which would be submitted for a vote at a future meeting, is at stake during the three-day conference. Conservative bishops who are pressing for such a statement hope that it will send a message to Biden and other Catholic politicians that supporting abortion rights disqualifies them from receiving Communion.

Archbishop Samuel Aquila of Denver, one of the proponents of action, recently stated, “There is risk to one’s soul if he or she receives the body and blood of our Lord in an unworthy manner.” “Those in high positions who reject fundamental principles of the Church and insist on being allowed to take Communion,” he warned.

Despite this, a significant number of the 273 current bishops in the United States oppose any rapid or vigorous action on the issue.

