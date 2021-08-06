Professor of Law at George Mason University with COVID Antibodies Files Lawsuit Against Vaccine Mandate

A law professor at George Mason University who has naturally developed immunity to COVID-19 and who launched a lawsuit against the university this week over its demands that he undergo a necessary COVID vaccine now faces an even more difficult battle.

Todd Zywicki, an Antonin Scalia Law School professor, is seeking an exemption from a regulation that compels university staff to acquire the COVID vaccine or face a slew of fines. He is being represented by the nonprofit New Civil Liberties Alliance. His attorney, Jenin Younes, said on Friday that his original complaint against the university will be revised in light of Governor Ralph Northam’s announcement on Thursday that public employees must be vaccinated against the coronavirus or tested every week.

Similar regulations have been enacted in a few other states, including New York and California.

“Because the mandate now comes from the governor rather than George Mason University—or from both—we’re re-evaluating the complaint. Younes told This website on Friday that it “shifts the interpretation a little.” “However, it boils down to a failure to acknowledge natural immunity.”

Zywicki, who recovered from COVID and has had six blood tests demonstrating antibodies to the virus, will not adhere to the policy, regardless of whether it is imposed by the institution or the state of Virginia. He applied for a medical exemption based on his natural immunity and his doctor’s assertion that vaccination him would be against the medical necessity principle.

“I contracted COVID and recovered,” Zywicki told This website, citing positive antibody testing over the last year that indicated his antibody level is comparable to someone who has been vaccinated.

Zywicki’s doctor, Hooman Noorchashm, an immunologist and Harvard University professor, informed him that getting vaccinated after recovering from disease wasn’t medically required, and that if he did, he faced an increased chance of side effects.

“I don’t believe the institution has the right to put my bodily integrity at risk just so I can show up and do my job and teach my students,” Zywicki said. “George Mason is forcing me to choose between helping my pupils and having an unnecessary and probably dangerous procedure on the one hand. This is a condensed version of the information.