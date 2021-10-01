Professor ejected from classroom after claiming he would degrade students for refusing to wear a mask.

Steven O’Kane, a biology professor at the University of Northern Iowa, was pulled from the classroom and ordered to teach his subject online for the rest of the semester after enforcing a mask rule in his class.

According to local news station WOI-DT, the professor told students that if they came to class without a mask, they wouldn’t get lab points for that day. This was in violation of the Iowa Board of Regents’ guidelines, which “prohibit[s]all public universities from requiring masks or vaccinations on campus.”

“This is not a struggle of me wrestling with the UNI administration,” O’Kane told the Ames-based outlet. My faculty chair, the president, the provost, and the dean are all wonderful people. They’re really nice, lovely folks with their hands tied.”

In an interview with The Gazette, O’Kane said that if he had the chance to teach in person again, he would continue to require masks.

He said, “The answer is yes.” “I’m going to keep to the mask requirement.”

O’Kane, who has worked at the university for 26 years, stated that doing so would not threaten his career path, stating, “I’m only one, two, three years away from retirement.” My life would not be ruined if I were to be terminated. I told the provost, “Most of us have a hill we’re willing to die on at some point in our lives, and this is one of mine.”

In a statement to This website, the University of Northern Iowa said it is “truly dedicated to the health and safety of our campus community,” and that students and employees are “encouraged” to get vaccinated and use masks indoors. They cannot, however, compel anyone to do so.

“Both the university and teachers are prohibited by Board of Regents guidelines from requiring masks to be worn on campus, even in classrooms. (There are some exceptions, such as in a hospital procedure, location, or service, where masks are essential.) According to the statement, “UNI has systems in place to handle infractions of university and Board of Regents policy.”

“Following an internal investigation of a single faculty member’s behavior, the university has taken appropriate measures to ensure that those policies are followed on campus,” they added.