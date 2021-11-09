Professor Accused of Transphobia is Hired by Anti-Woke University of Austin.

A philosophy professor who recently resigned from a British university after being accused of transphobia is joining a new Texas college that promises to combat school “illiberalism.”

Kathleen Stock, a former professor at the University of Sussex in Sussex, England, says she is “delighted” to have been named a founding faculty fellow at the University of Austin (UATX), a new college founded by former New York Times journalist Bari Weiss on Monday.

Stock is one of a number of academics, journalists, and scholars selected as fellows or appointed to the board of advisers at UATX.

“I’m honored to be named a Founding Faculty Fellow of the University of Austin, as part of a new project announced today by Bari Weiss and several other outstanding individuals. With zeal, I accepted. Stock tweeted, “It looks like an exciting project based on unfettered inquiry.”

“To avoid any misunderstanding, this does not imply that I am relocating to Austin.” It’s also not a full-time position. From a UK base, I’m just becoming active in many ways.” Stock recently resigned from Sussex University, claiming she had been subjected to a “witch hunt” because of her gender identity ideas.

In October, a group called for Stock to be fired from the institution, claiming she is transphobic, which she rejects. According to Sky News, Stock claimed seeing photographs on social media of “balaclava-wearing figures holding flares and banners shouting ‘Stock Out.'”

“This has been an utterly dreadful period for me and my family,” Stock said in a tweet announcing her resignation in October. I’m finally putting it behind me. I’m hoping to move on to better things shortly.” In November 2020, Stock gave written testimony to the British Parliament about her views on transgender issues.

“I’ve written extensively about the relationship between sex and gender identity, in both academic and public settings, arguing, among other things, that: womanhood and manhood reflect biological sex, not gender or gender identity; the claim that ‘transwomen are women’ is a fiction, not literally true,” Stock wrote.

Stock has recently wrote Material Girls: Why Reality Matters for Feminism, in which she argues that “spaces where women undress and sleep should remain really single-sex, in order to safeguard them,” as she recounts in the written proof. This is a condensed version of the information.