Prison Guards Didn’t Notice Satanist Decapitated Inmate Inside Cell: Report

According to a story, prison guards failed to discover that a self-described satanist who was judged too aggressive to share a cell had slain and decapitated his roommate during their rounds.

According to state documents obtained by the Los Angeles Times, Jaime Osuna, 31, killed his cellmate Luis Romero, 44, with a homemade knife during the night of March 8 to March 9, 2019.

The guards at Corcoran State Prison, as well as the subsequent California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDCR) inquiry into the murder of Luis Romero by Jaime Osuna, have been blasted in two new studies on California prisons received by the LA Times.

According to the conclusions, the department’s internal investigation into the murder was “deficient,” and two officers falsely reported Romero as alive on March 9, 2019.

According to one of the reports, a third and fourth officer did not report seeing the two officers “fail to properly complete the counts.”

The disciplinary actions taken against personnel accused of failing to check on the convicts were also chastised in the inspector general’s findings. After lying to an internal affairs agent, one was dismissed, and the other had their income reduced by 5% for three years.

The first officer’s firing was lowered to a nine-month suspension after an appeal, while the second officer’s salary cut was similarly cut to 24 months.

The inspector general’s office stated, “The department’s handling of the issue was unsatisfactory.” “In the perspective of the OIG, the special agent consistently disregarded the department attorney’s suggestions for conducting interviews and acquiring evidence.”

In a response to the LA Times, the CDCR disputed the charges, stating it had done a “thorough and full investigation from the very beginning.”

The cops did not uncover Romero’s desecrated body until the early hours of March 9, 2019, according to the reports viewed by the LA Times, but a complaint filed by the victim’s family said the cell bars were covered by a white bed sheet, preventing anyone outside from seeing in.

According to the lawsuit, no Corcoran prison official bothered to do a normal safety check on March 8 evening, and no one forced Osuna or Romero to remove the signs. This is a condensed version of the information.